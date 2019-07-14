M Kraus & Company Position in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Has Increased by $488,310 as Market Value Declined; Camelot Portfolios Position in Ventas (VTR) Decreased by $1.21 Million as Valuation Declined

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.38 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.03 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants holds 25,445 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 46,101 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 2,676 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 7,669 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.05% or 1.34 million shares. 2,630 are owned by Horizon Invs Ltd Co. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.13% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 105,500 shares. 716,387 are owned by Fenimore Asset Mngmt. Cordasco Fin Net invested in 1.98% or 23,663 shares. 168 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 3,683 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). South State reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 6,105 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De reported 41,334 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 57,783 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 65 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Community Commercial Bank Na reported 195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stanley has 20,581 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 27,961 shares stake. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Chevy Chase Trust holds 297,044 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com invested in 18,561 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cap Fund Sa reported 83,537 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 5.36 million shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares to 257,604 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).