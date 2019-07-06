M Kraus & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Microchiptechnology (MCHP); Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Its Holding

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 1.27 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,628 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 117,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 378,504 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 26,690 shares to 200,860 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,261 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R.