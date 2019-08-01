M Kraus & Company Has Increased Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Position; As Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Valuation Rose, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 16,003 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.42. About 2.63 million shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on August, 9 after the close. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.53M for 8.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $441,465 activity. Chase Brian S also bought $88,946 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares. $14,620 worth of stock was bought by MARTIN CECIL E JR on Thursday, March 21. $177,006 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by Tansey Joseph Bertrand. Westwood Matthew Joseph also bought $37,440 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Monday, March 11. Morea Joseph bought $37,250 worth of stock.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Garrison Capital’s (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q4 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 402,449 shares to 624,498 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 796,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 850 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Company. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 92,456 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 3,000 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,670 shares. National Asset Management stated it has 19,225 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 16,008 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Drw Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 417,780 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 0% stake. Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). 78,882 were reported by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase & has 23,675 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Asset has invested 0.03% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). 46,364 are held by Oppenheimer & Inc.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Suntrust Banks accumulated 13,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.07% or 874,432 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 43,868 shares. 68,272 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.47 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 45,502 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability reported 3,953 shares. Hallmark Capital owns 206,641 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd invested in 1.51% or 1.11M shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 185,021 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.77M shares stake. 589,403 are owned by First Republic Invest Inc. 95,591 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.