M&R Capital Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding as Market Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Geller Family Office Services Has Lowered Stake

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 13.16M shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerset Group Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Addison Capital has invested 4.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eidelman Virant reported 4,858 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.46% or 8.50 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.01% or 54,055 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has 48,871 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 257,459 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.08% or 849,350 shares. Swedbank invested in 1.85% or 2.93 million shares. Montag A And Associates Inc stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Washington Management owns 4,465 shares. Fundx Invest Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 2,500 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 179 shares. Sei invested in 638,515 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 106,430 shares to 113,250 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,388 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Korea Inv has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.47M shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 68,332 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 58,592 shares. 27.91M are owned by First Eagle Inv Ltd Liability Com. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com reported 7.04 million shares. Palladium Prns Lc invested in 15,345 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Co reported 18.13 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 20,399 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability. Hills Financial Bank Company holds 0.26% or 25,149 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 6,466 shares. Northeast Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 14,784 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,245 shares. Beese Fulmer Management holds 74,480 shares. 2,994 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs.

