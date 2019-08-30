M&R Capital Management Boosted Holding in Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) by $2.97 Million; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Decreased Its Stake

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 1.98 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 3.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 4,716 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $27.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 1,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings.