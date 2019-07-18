M&R Capital Management Has Upped Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Holding; Imagistics International (IGI) Has 1 Sentiment

Imagistics International Inc (IGI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 8 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 8 decreased and sold their stakes in Imagistics International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 935,314 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Imagistics International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

M&R Capital Management Inc increased Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) stake by 619.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc acquired 44,305 shares as Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV)’s stock declined 9.80%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 51,455 shares with $1.88M value, up from 7,150 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp Com New now has $5.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 1.32M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by PiperJaffray.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “RBC Capital Transfers Coverage on Synovus Financial (SNV) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NCR acquires Omaha online & mobile banking services company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 166,817 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 14,669 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 43,659 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $232.79 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 44,992 shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has declined 0.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500.