M/I Homes (MHO) Valuation Rose While Q Global Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.95 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Increases Holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK)

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.15M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.93 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 28,459 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,814 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 116,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Communications Limited Liability reported 1.48% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 1.81 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 24,134 shares. Legal General Gp Plc accumulated 0% or 64,847 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 10,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 10,304 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 766 shares. Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 19,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 243,289 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.71 million for 8.56 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 21,380 shares to 104,090 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 221,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,990 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

