M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Value Rose While Gratia Capital Decreased by $418,080 Its Stake; Denali Advisors Has Cut Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position by $765,400 as Stock Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc analyzed 8,900 shares as the company's stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 617,084 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500.

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc analyzed 16,080 shares as the company's stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $788.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 73,617 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.84M for 19.79 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.71 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

