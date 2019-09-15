M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.59 Million; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 56,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 48,683 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 105,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 254,269 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 17,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 11,094 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 28,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 11.15M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,115 shares to 24,404 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 10,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Cap Limited accumulated 0.31% or 43,823 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na invested in 0.08% or 6,257 shares. 71,598 are held by American Advsr Ltd Liability. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 27,553 shares stake. Argi Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sit Inv Assoc Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 18.98M are held by Cap. Kempner Capital Management reported 72,985 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Philadelphia has 11,554 shares. The Virginia-based Greylin Mangement has invested 2.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Hudock Cap Gru Limited has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 936 shares. Mason Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.20 million shares or 21.16% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $29.25 million for 8.95 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.