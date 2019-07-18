M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Price Rose While Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 28,689 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 477,541 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apergy Corporation (APY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/10: (BRSS) (TPX) (LEVI) Higher; (PTE) (PHAS) (ABC) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberndorf William E holds 74,252 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 250,755 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Co holds 408,871 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 5.57M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 42,125 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 13,334 shares. Hemenway Trust Lc holds 7,750 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 26,697 shares or 0% of the stock. 56 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 2,523 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated accumulated 4,634 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 231,600 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust Company has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,674 shares. Regions Fincl Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 19 shares. Shine Advisory Serv reported 721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.71 million for 8.76 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 383,003 shares stake. Parkside Bank & Trust reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Wellington Llp reported 438,581 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 18,686 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 69,129 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 831 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 54,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 22,698 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 48,556 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 105,463 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York holds 24,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).