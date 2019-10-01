M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.89 Million; As The Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Focused Investors Has Lowered Holding by $2.62 Million

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.45M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 9.92 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 149,517 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 8.97 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 114,800 shares to 936,700 shares, valued at $121.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.