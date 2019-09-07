M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; First Interstate Bank Increased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $564,293 as Stock Price Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 128,820 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.38 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Donald Smith Co accumulated 2.20M shares. Massachusetts-based Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.14% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Indexiq Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 58,384 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 28,729 shares. Gratia Capital Llc reported 55,686 shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tower Research (Trc) reported 5 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 8,000 shares to 2,610 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,209 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY).