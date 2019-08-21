M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Cut Its Stake; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 94,624 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.615. About 13.61M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.71M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RIG 700 Wireless Gaming Headset Takes Ultra-Lightweight to the Next Level – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

