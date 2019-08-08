M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Cut Holding by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mondelez (MDLZ) Stake Increased by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez (MDLZ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 221,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, up from 215,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 5.86 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $979.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 183,251 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 219,571 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,348 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 5.20M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 21,320 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 383,003 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 293,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,781 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 265,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com reported 54,565 shares. 1.42M were reported by Franklin Res Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.14M shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.52 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

