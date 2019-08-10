M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Position by $418,080; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Raised Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 1.95M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 195,084 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,030 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. ADR – MarketWatch” published on August 25, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Stock We Don’t? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Group to Restructure Pay for Corporate Center Staff – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “M/I Homes (MHO) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 243,289 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Ltd Liability Company Oh accumulated 11,400 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 10,304 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 24,134 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 27,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 787 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 5 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 456,471 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 2,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,305 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 27,295 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 49,955 shares.