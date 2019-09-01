M/I Homes (MHO) Share Value Rose While Q Global Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.95 Million; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Upped Stake in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) by $330,044

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 28,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 26,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.55. About 581,532 shares traded or 78.36% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 390,242 shares traded or 57.55% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review with Developing Implications – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Completes Acquisition of Tokio Millennium Re – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11,175 shares to 244,886 shares, valued at $20.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,849 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% or 100,657 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 8,035 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Capital Interest Ca invested in 0.21% or 12,340 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 7,059 shares. Welch Gru Limited Com accumulated 1,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 3,727 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Stifel Financial Corp has 10,770 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.03% or 41,185 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 272,093 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 105,463 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 9,274 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp has 49,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 48,556 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated reported 2,260 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,781 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co owns 10,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. 1,644 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 59,128 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 3,305 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 22,318 shares.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Trio of High Performing Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.38 million for 8.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.