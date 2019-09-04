M/I Homes (MHO) Market Value Rose While Gratia Capital Has Decreased by $418,080 Its Position; High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Bp Plc (BP) as Market Valuation Declined

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 3.93M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/03/2018 – BP SEES AT LEAST 30% SAVINGS VS TODAY FROM NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – BP: Mr Dudley’s 2017 Remuneration Was 13% Higher Than 2016, 31% Lower Than 2015; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 12/03/2018 – Trade houses scoop most of Argentina’s May-August LNG demand -trade; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 131,446 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 27,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation has 352,875 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). James Inv accumulated 22,930 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability reported 7,962 shares. 10,304 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 18,686 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Donald Smith Company Inc stated it has 2.25% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 36,129 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 21,676 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).