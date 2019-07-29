M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Regal Investment Advisors Holds Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 57,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 428,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 486,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 642,604 shares traded or 211.58% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 89,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 16/04/2018 - BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 05/04/2018 - ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 25/04/2018 - AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 23/04/2018 - Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 31/05/2018 - Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 - AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 23/04/2018 - European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller Fincl Ser holds 0.27% or 7,126 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 1.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Interocean Capital Limited Liability holds 9,780 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co holds 5,365 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation owns 123,603 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,915 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability reported 21,313 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iberiabank has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 163,751 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 13.20M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 157,508 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barr E S & Co invested in 6,717 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:AEP) by 62,220 shares to 700 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 40,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes (MHO) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.67 million for 8.19 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,466 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Citigroup owns 16,241 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ameriprise Financial owns 265,737 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 9,015 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 411,843 shares. 21,320 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Vanguard Gp holds 1.81M shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability reported 7,962 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0% or 49,955 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 383,003 shares. Northern Corp reported 352,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Lc invested 0.03% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 1.14M shares.