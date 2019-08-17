M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Q Global Advisors Trimmed Stake; Argyll Research Increased Stake in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) by $1.34 Million as Shares Rose

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 120,447 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 396,277 shares traded or 67.31% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.50 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.