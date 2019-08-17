M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Q Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ulysses Management Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $3.54 Million; Stock Price Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 396,277 shares traded or 67.31% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 221,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp reported 352,875 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 27,295 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 191,120 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 42,455 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,372 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma reported 1.14% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 22,698 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Huntington Bank reported 0.03% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0% or 13 shares.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.50 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,974 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,491 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wills Financial Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 12,193 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital invested in 85,053 shares. Excalibur holds 34,059 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Verity And Verity Lc holds 2.47% or 106,400 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Assetmark Incorporated owns 23,087 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 5,415 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,305 shares. Apriem Advsrs has 2.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcf Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40B shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $41.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.94 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.25M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “July High Even More Divergent For Financials (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.