M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Q Global Advisors Cut Position as Share Price Rose; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Manhattan Company Decreased Its Holding by $6.05 Million

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 84,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 346,909 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32M, down from 430,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 194,890 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 16,822 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3,112 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.21% or 10.45 million shares. 346,909 are held by First Manhattan. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 0.47% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 591,860 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Guardian Life Of America, New York-based fund reported 645 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 443,200 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 223,062 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 170 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 6,323 shares. State Street has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 6,488 shares. 18,253 are held by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32,408 shares to 44,603 shares, valued at $17.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 41,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (NYSE:OEC).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $289.12M for 15.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.56 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.14M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 21,320 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Millennium Ltd Co accumulated 95,262 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 9,445 shares. Fmr Lc reported 411,843 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 30,162 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Liability Com. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 219,571 shares. Legal General Group Plc owns 64,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Lc has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). The Delaware-based Dupont Corp has invested 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 33,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 5 shares. 28,000 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.