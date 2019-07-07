M/I Homes Inc. (MHO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) compete with each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes Inc. 27 0.34 N/A 3.76 7.82 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 14 0.03 N/A 2.37 6.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of M/I Homes Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to M/I Homes Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. M/I Homes Inc. is currently more expensive than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.3% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that M/I Homes Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

M/I Homes Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

M/I Homes Inc.’s upside potential is 3.18% at a $29.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both M/I Homes Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 31.5% respectively. About 0.3% of M/I Homes Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M/I Homes Inc. 4.33% 4.55% 4.44% 24.22% 0.17% 39.82% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. -8.71% 7.56% -5.99% -53% -65.72% -9.28%

For the past year M/I Homes Inc. has 39.82% stronger performance while Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has -9.28% weaker performance.

Summary

M/I Homes Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.