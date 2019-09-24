M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Reaches $37.90 52-Week High; Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Sentiment Is 2.71

The stock of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) hit a new 52-week high and has $39.80 target or 5.00% above today’s $37.90 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.05B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $39.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $52.35 million more. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 52,282 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 38 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.27 million shares, up from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 31 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 17,434 shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c

Raffles Associates Lp holds 9.08% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. for 253,958 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 565,862 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.17% invested in the company for 650,000 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 35,600 shares.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $339.82 million. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences; loans secured by commercial real estate, including land, shopping centers, retail establishments, nursing homes and other healthcare related facilities, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 9.11 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold M/I Homes, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

