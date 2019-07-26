M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Reaches $34.06 52-Week High; Ricks Cabaret International (RICK) Has 1.03 Sentiment

The stock of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) hit a new 52-week high and has $36.10 target or 6.00% above today’s $34.06 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $978.50 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $36.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $58.71 million more. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 378,334 shares traded or 88.57% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Ricks Cabaret International Inc (RICK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 32 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 31 decreased and sold stakes in Ricks Cabaret International Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.57 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ricks Cabaret International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

More notable recent RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is RCI Hospitality (RICK) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RCI Hospitality: Not Cheap Enough Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RCI Announces Resignation of BDO as Auditor, Files Compliance Plan with Nasdaq, Expects to Report Internal Review Status and Preliminary 2Q19 Results in More Detail Next Week – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Prudential Mutual Funds for Healthy Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 10.80% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 116,670 shares traded or 54.99% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) has declined 34.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 10/05/2018 – RCI REITERATING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 07/03/2018 – RCI MAINTAINING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Rev $41.2M; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Eric Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 19/03/2018 – RCI Presenting at Sidoti Conference March 29, 2018, Holding Meet Management at Rick’s New York

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for 196,690 shares. Scott & Selber Inc. owns 20,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 37,476 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 10,805 shares.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.54 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider HUNKER ANN MARIE sold $293,341.

Among 2 analysts covering M\/I Homes (NYSE:MHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. M\/I Homes had 3 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) earned “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 6. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Neutral” rating.