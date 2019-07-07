M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) EPS Estimated At $0.86; Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund Has 0.33 Sentiment

Analysts expect M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report $0.86 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 17.31% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. MHO’s profit would be $23.86M giving it 8.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, M/I Homes, Inc.’s analysts see 34.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 49,890 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund (VGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.47, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 6 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 18 sold and trimmed positions in Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.05 million shares, down from 1.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 32,876 shares traded. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) has declined 15.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.03% the S&P500.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund for 65,127 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 92,880 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.03% invested in the company for 29,537 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 46,272 shares.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $145.94 million. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold M/I Homes, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,400 were reported by Shaker Invs Ltd Co Oh. Parkside State Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 456,471 shares. Campbell And Comm Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 49,955 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 25,028 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,664 are held by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sei Invs stated it has 23,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc stated it has 9,563 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 45,593 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 49,900 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 48,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Comm holds 204,549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 63 shares.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has market cap of $793.13 million. The firm operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity. HUNKER ANN MARIE sold 10,600 shares worth $293,341.

Among 2 analysts covering M\/I Homes (NYSE:MHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. M\/I Homes had 3 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $29 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by JMP Securities.