M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Analysts See $1.04 EPS; TELSON MNG ORDINARY SHARES (SOHFF) Sellers Decreased By 10.75% Their Shorts

TELSON MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) had a decrease of 10.75% in short interest. SOHFF’s SI was 8,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.75% from 9,300 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 0 days are for TELSON MNG CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOHFF)’s short sellers to cover SOHFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1775 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report $1.04 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.97% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. MHO’s profit would be $28.72 million giving it 9.03 P/E if the $1.04 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, M/I Homes, Inc.’s analysts see -3.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 147,548 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $27.60 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

Another recent and important Telson Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) news was published by Investingnews.com which published an article titled: “What Makes VMS Deposits Attractive Targets? | INN – Investing News Network” on June 05, 2018.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names.