M Holdings Securities Upped Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Glenview State Bank Trust

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,293 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $14.54 during the last trading session, reaching $354.53. About 6.66M shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $11.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.86. About 1.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,280 shares to 4,428 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 11,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,288 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).