M Holdings Securities Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $475,080; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 3.60 million shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,249 were reported by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Charter Company reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,109 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 22,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation holds 2.45% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5,000 shares. Manikay Ltd accumulated 225,000 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 19,302 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 0.04% or 181,397 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 374 shares. Sit Inv Inc owns 27,355 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PHM) by 400,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $33.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Plains Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,330 shares to 6,293 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) by 10,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).