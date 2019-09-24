M Holdings Securities Trimmed Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Stake in Sun Cmntys (SUI) by $814,988

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 41.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 14,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 113,011 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, down from 50,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 1.52M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 266,600 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 14,705 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 1.26 million shares stake. Duff & Phelps Mngmt invested in 746,213 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 61,920 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cypress Group has 1,849 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). State Street Corporation holds 0.04% or 4.25 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). United Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0.02% or 22,208 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,691 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Phocas Corporation reported 15,477 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.06% or 86,865 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.65 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 25,525 shares to 505,391 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 10,210 shares. Addison Capital has 2.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rech And Mngmt holds 69,247 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Scholtz & Limited Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 45,312 were reported by Wills Incorporated. Moreover, Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Services Inc holds 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 8,185 shares. Chilton Capital Management Llc reported 23,090 shares. Intersect Capital Lc holds 0.34% or 6,785 shares in its portfolio. Academy Mngmt Inc Tx reported 71,201 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 1.43M shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru reported 0.34% stake. Eagle Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,710 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 784,667 shares stake. Investec Asset Management North America stated it has 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.