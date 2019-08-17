M Holdings Securities Stake In Pfizer (PFE) Was Raised; Capital Guardian Trust Company Stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Has Trimmed by $542,210

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 9,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.52M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.59 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 8,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,851 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 31,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 44.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12,323 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $77.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S Cl B Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 166,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 12,835 shares to 65,634 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 41,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.