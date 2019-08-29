M Holdings Securities Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Has Cut by $456,976; Capital Growth Management LP Holds Stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI)

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52M, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 1.01 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $189.38. About 930,249 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 200,087 shares to 407,179 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.47 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings.