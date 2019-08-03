M Holdings Securities Raised Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Has 1.44 Sentiment

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 32.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 5,407 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 22,079 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 16,672 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 1.94M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.99, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 11.96 million shares, down from 12.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 2.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was sold by Deily Linnet F. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.28% or 5.75M shares. 2,185 are owned by Annex Advisory Ltd Liability. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.12% stake. The Illinois-based Ativo Management Ltd Co has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has invested 1.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 9,477 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 123,863 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Btc Mngmt has 67,644 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Corporation Nj owns 3,955 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Hartwell J M LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cipher Cap LP reported 0.39% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 18 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 0.11% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 3,799 shares to 5,783 valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 43,683 shares and now owns 40,742 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust declares $0.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PIM: A Good Way To Add Stability To A Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Shift To A Capital Return Program Could Boost Putnam Premier Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust for 8.32 million shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 170,954 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 1.74 million shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 44,888 shares.

It closed at $4.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.