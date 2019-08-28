M Holdings Securities Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Sabre (SABR) Valuation Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $5.20 Million

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 108.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,642 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, up from 3,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.23. About 1.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 345,834 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 2.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry And Com holds 639 shares. Moreover, Rech & Mngmt Co has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kames Cap Pcl has invested 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,434 were reported by Howland Cap Mngmt. Moreover, First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,396 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 174,155 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Com holds 1,087 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 135 are owned by Graybill Bartz Ltd. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,033 shares. Wms Partners Ltd holds 1.16% or 2,611 shares. 120,950 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Llc. Goldstein Munger And Associate accumulated 0.23% or 301 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,930 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,382 shares to 4,589 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,053 shares to 405,967 shares, valued at $476.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 180,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,965 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.