M Holdings Securities Increases Holding in Visa (V); As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Upped Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 134,352 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 24,747 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,559 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Strs Ohio invested in 2,300 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 61,110 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested in 0.02% or 775 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 12,178 shares. Yorktown Management And Research stated it has 5,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 17,818 shares. Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,619 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 25,921 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aperio Lc holds 0.03% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 126,980 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp owns 3,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 3.93M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 26,140 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Llc holds 59,750 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Ent Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 7,649 shares. Price Capital Mgmt, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Sfmg Limited Company reported 0.16% stake. Tdam Usa stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mackenzie Fin owns 1.83 million shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 10,175 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 48,677 shares. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 11,850 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lockheed Martin Inv Comm, Maryland-based fund reported 113,150 shares. Prentiss Smith reported 0.47% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc reported 616,288 shares. 227,700 are owned by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.