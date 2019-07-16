M Holdings Securities Increased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.65 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Holding Increased by Sio Capital Management Llc

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 680,084 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 144.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 29,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,661 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 20,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 2.59 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,143 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 41,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 72,603 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 160,875 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Camarda Advisors Ltd holds 299 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 13,905 shares. The Kansas-based Advisory Serv has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James Advisors Incorporated stated it has 505,545 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.74% stake. 8,483 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Drexel Morgan And Communication holds 5,450 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 330,254 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 52,900 were accumulated by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. Stonebridge Cap Lc reported 0.4% stake. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 1.07M shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 32,961 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. New England Research And Management owns 3,438 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Stockâ€™s Highs Are Coming – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keep On Buying McKesson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22,000 shares to 62,186 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,153 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank invested in 28,117 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 19,982 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Baupost Grp Ltd Co Ma has invested 2.77% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Raymond James Na stated it has 11,864 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Carlson Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 3,105 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 39,253 shares. 276 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 67,376 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp invested 0.21% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Johnson Group has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Koshinski Asset accumulated 2,693 shares.