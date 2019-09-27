M Holdings Securities Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut By $2.38 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 86.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 37,716 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 5,886 shares with $373,000 value, down from 43,602 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $32.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 31.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 12,550 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 52,401 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 39,851 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $200.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were bought by Humphries Brian.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) CEO Brian Humphries Presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 637,113 shares to 1.13M valued at $40.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) stake by 7,228 shares and now owns 21,784 shares. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 19.90% above currents $58.75 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Monday, September 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group owns 75,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Moreover, Dalton Limited Liability Corporation has 9.83% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 109,786 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 1.07% or 106,139 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alyeska Investment Grp LP has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jensen Mgmt holds 4.38M shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,140 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 24,260 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 0.2% or 8,545 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 475,199 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 0.08% or 6,408 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Svcs holds 2.36% or 118,038 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ntv Asset Lc holds 1.09% or 87,403 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Signature Est Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,225 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 9.18M were accumulated by Fil. Factory Mutual Insur Comm accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Sigma Planning holds 0.31% or 138,493 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Advsr Lc reported 7,030 shares. M&T Bank reported 3.72M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 6,070 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 22,996 shares. Brookstone owns 138,437 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s abrocitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Ian Read to Retire as Executive Chairman; CEO Dr. Albert Bourla Named Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. The insider Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.