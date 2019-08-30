M Holdings Securities Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Last Week Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analysts

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 301.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 23,965 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 31,916 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 7,951 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 2.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sun Life Financial has $54 highest and $4500 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 20.50% above currents $41.08 stock price. Sun Life Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by IBC given on Thursday, March 14. See Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) latest ratings:

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 21.71% above currents $61.07 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $102 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 121,429 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.55 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.