M Holdings Securities Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position; Kaiser Aluminum Has 1.25 Sentiment

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 58.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 2,330 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 6,293 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 3,963 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 89 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 71 sold and decreased their holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The funds in our database now own: 14.83 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kaiser Aluminum Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 55 New Position: 34.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 3,971 shares to 6,727 valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 7,143 shares and now owns 13,710 shares. Ishares Tr was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,692 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nadler Financial Group reported 928 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 245,212 shares. The Illinois-based Gladius Mngmt LP has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt invested in 10,020 shares or 1.12% of the stock. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Trust Investment has 2.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,492 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd reported 775 shares. California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beech Hill Inc reported 3.37% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 4.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Daiwa Grp Inc reported 48,088 shares.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 55,394 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for 100,524 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 143,245 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 158,456 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $32.47 million for 11.11 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.