M Holdings Securities Holds Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Visa (V) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $7.88 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 50,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,598 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.17M, down from 314,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 122.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 17,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,881 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 14,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31 million shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Financial Advantage reported 72,139 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 350 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Lc accumulated 718,721 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has 11,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 27,832 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Aspen Investment, Michigan-based fund reported 10,476 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nelson Roberts Inv holds 2,348 shares. Lynch Assoc In invested in 13,503 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5,114 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated owns 5,584 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 58,157 shares to 234,477 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Limited Co (Wy) stated it has 6,831 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.09M shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 114,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln reported 19,228 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated owns 127,778 shares or 3.08% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rmb Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 269,609 shares. Compton Incorporated Ri invested in 13,631 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management accumulated 858 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Field And Main Fincl Bank owns 3.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 23,954 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 38,971 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Communication Limited reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.79 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.05% or 8,536 shares. Btr invested 3.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

