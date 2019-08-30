M Holdings Securities Has Upped Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $854,306 as Valuation Rose; Crow Point Partners Has Increased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.89 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 1.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 16,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $165.04. About 448,299 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,760 shares to 21,845 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.