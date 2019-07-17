M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $475,080; Stock Declined; Cutler Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 1.05 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.9. About 1.28 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv invested 1.88% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bontempo Ohly Limited Liability Corporation has 1,835 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 1.47M shares. Personal Advsrs invested in 1,901 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 2,697 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Llc holds 1.49% or 62,153 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 88,247 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 31,266 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.29% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7.02M shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp holds 1.15 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. S&T Bank Pa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 2,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Lc holds 3,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Warren Buffett Gets More Pay From Banks After Stress Tests – GuruFocus.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC ordered to pay $102M in 10-year-old funeral contract case – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. HANNON MICHAEL J sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 17,699 shares to 19,870 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.40 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.74% or 96,370 shares. 1St Source Bancorp owns 10,078 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.21% or 194,060 shares. 196,942 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Qs Lc has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 10,349 are held by Vision Management. Maryland-based Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 13,202 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 27,424 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 158,434 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,614 shares. Intersect Capital Llc holds 19,946 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).