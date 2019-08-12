M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding as Shares Rose; Citigroup (C) Position Held by Brave Asset Management Inc

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability reported 46,090 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iowa Bancshares owns 81,317 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,869 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Lathrop Invest Corporation has 3.31% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 99,471 shares. South State accumulated 28,220 shares. 10,350 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co. Regal Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,343 shares. Counselors accumulated 0.27% or 57,127 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). American Inc owns 270,767 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bank And Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,070 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,305 shares to 78,583 shares, valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Seems All Set To Deliver In 2019, UBS Says – Yahoo Finance” published on February 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,967 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,819 were accumulated by Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 92,611 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co has 2.14M shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.60M shares. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability has invested 4.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Condor Cap Management has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Homrich Berg has 5,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has 1.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 950,521 shares. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ulysses Limited Liability Com owns 429,900 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. 6,647 are owned by Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Sterling Management Lc holds 0.06% or 105,084 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Com has 246,987 shares.