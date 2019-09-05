M Holdings Securities Has Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $526,842; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 123.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 58,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 105,818 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 47,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 45.84 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50M, down from 12.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 1.72 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 08/05/2018 – Trump Tells Macron U.S. Will Exit Iran Deal: NY Times (Video); 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Banbury Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 5.6% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jpmorgan Chase Company has 4.92 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group holds 626,973 shares. 12,786 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Co. Brave Asset Management Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 11,000 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 305 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Ltd invested 2.42% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Natixis LP invested in 29,904 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0% or 17,269 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 83,273 shares. Sei Com holds 0.2% or 1.84M shares. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.01M for 68.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,143 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 43,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,742 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.