M Holdings Securities Has Lowered Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $475,080; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Park National Has Lowered Holding by $313,320

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc analyzed 4,280 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.88M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp analyzed 7,460 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 197,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 205,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 17.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16,261 shares to 153,055 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) by 68,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

