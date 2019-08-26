M Holdings Securities Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $475,080; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Upped Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 20,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,864 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,587 shares to 113,968 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 58,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,922 shares to 117,705 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 15,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,106 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).