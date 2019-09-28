M Holdings Securities Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Energy Focus Has 1.75 Sentiment

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 36.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 26,992 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 47,309 shares with $5.19M value, down from 74,301 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $311.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.15, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 7 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 4 cut down and sold their holdings in Energy Focus Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Energy Focus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 42,480 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Ltd Mi accumulated 0.54% or 21,521 shares. Voya stated it has 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Texas-based Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Business Financial Svcs owns 7,250 shares. Strategic Ser Incorporated invested in 41,055 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 14,323 were reported by Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability. The Virginia-based Godsey And Gibb Associate has invested 2.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 59,353 were accumulated by Brandywine Limited Liability. Advisory Grp Inc reported 2,024 shares. Barbara Oil reported 3.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,869 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 450,116 shares. 6,501 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Ltd Com. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & holds 1.23% or 50,004 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) stake by 15,777 shares to 207,023 valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 6,295 shares and now owns 24,141 shares. Ishares Tr (IVE) was raised too.

The stock decreased 9.06% or $0.0471 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4729. About 132,804 shares traded. Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) has declined 76.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EFOI News: 22/05/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS NAMES JERRY TURIN AS NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – Energy Focus Releases New Double-Ended LED Lamps at LIGHTFAIR International 2018; 09/05/2018 – Energy Focus Releases New Line of LED Lighting Fixtures at LIGHTFAIR International 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Energy Focus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFOI); 17/04/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS APPOINTS SATISH RISHI TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – ENERGY FOCUS INC – TURIN REPLACES MICHAEL PORT; 06/03/2018 Energy Focus to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference from March 11-14, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Energy Focus Appoints Satish Rishi to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Energy Focus 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/05/2018 – Energy Focus Appoints Jerry Turin as New Chief Financial Officer

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Energy Focus, Inc. for 426,294 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owns 40,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 33 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,940 shares.