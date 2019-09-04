M Holdings Securities Has Cut General Dynamics (GD) Holding as Share Price Rose; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Cut Position by $2.02 Million

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $189.28. About 836,470 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 420,679 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $865.05M for 15.46 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). L S Advisors holds 0.14% or 6,016 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3.37M shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Montecito Retail Bank Trust holds 2,512 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Estabrook Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 250 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 281,161 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 3,676 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 15 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 4,074 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 42,000 shares. Schulhoff And Inc accumulated 2,370 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,693 shares to 39,851 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 17,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,414 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 910,000 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $86.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).