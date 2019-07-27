M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $555,849; National Instrs (NATI) Share Price Declined While Praesidium Investment Management Company Increased Stake

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 912,937 shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 20,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 93,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Natl Commercial Bank In has 0.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 344,514 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 50,608 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 13,190 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg owns 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,632 shares. A D Beadell Counsel holds 1.47% or 60,025 shares in its portfolio. 99,474 were accumulated by Compton Capital Inc Ri. Mendon Advisors invested in 200,000 shares. Menlo Llc holds 167,185 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 130,574 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Private Mgmt Grp Inc, California-based fund reported 9,712 shares. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.11% or 179,109 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 567,505 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 160,583 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 101,788 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,333 shares to 4,546 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 41,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 872,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 292,235 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 23,288 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. 253,241 are owned by Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 163,983 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0% or 5,905 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn owns 32,932 shares. 283 were reported by Carroll Fin Associate. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 76,258 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.06% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 307,075 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Rice Hall James And Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $90,175 activity. 2,028 shares were bought by LE DUY LOAN T, worth $88,565.