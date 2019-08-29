M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $789,906; Stock Value Rose; Capital Investment Services Of America Decreased Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Market Valuation Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 27,037 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 20,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 3.34 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $286.63. About 1.96M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James Services Inc invested in 0.06% or 56,351 shares. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 3,410 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 24,519 shares. 132,472 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru Communication. Stanley reported 1.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 903 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com. Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 38 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.47% or 185,084 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability New York holds 1,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Common Asset Mgmt owns 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,195 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 31,628 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,143 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,713 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

