M Holdings Securities Decreased Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $475,080; First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 140.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 4,267 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 1,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,171 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,307 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 17,699 shares to 19,870 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Lc accumulated 19,691 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Com reported 2,508 shares. First Republic owns 186,917 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 83,475 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 8,405 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 64,000 are held by Olstein Management Ltd Partnership. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Advisor Prns has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 11,600 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 32,587 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Df Dent And Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Allsquare Wealth Ltd holds 180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Llc reported 3,297 shares stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.